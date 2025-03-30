An act to alter the 1999 Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria to require the government to direct its policy towards ensuring right to food and food security in Nigeria was the focus of a key industry players engagements in Jos, plateau state.

A research on food insecurity and analysis, led by the Government of Nigeria and supported by partners, alerts on the deterioration of food security in Nigeria with 33.1 million people expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

The federal government says it is intensifying more strategy to boost the agricultural sector to tackle the challenge.

Key stakeholders and experts from different sectors are invited to discuss and rob minds on the food industry, its importance, challenges, and ways to improve from food scarcity.

Countries, the likes of India, South Africa, Brazil, among few others have made food right key in their Constitution.

The discussion seeks to draw the attention of the Nigeria government to put more concentration on the food industry.

Stakeholders will return and share the knowledge with their various quarters.