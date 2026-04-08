The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has disclosed that the country will ban access to social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027, citing rising anxiety, sleep problems and the ​addictive design of online platforms. In a viral Wednesday video posted on TikTok, the Prime Minister said,…...

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has disclosed that the country will ban access to social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027, citing rising anxiety, sleep problems and the ​addictive design of online platforms.

In a viral Wednesday video posted on TikTok, the Prime Minister said, “We have decided to go ahead with a difficult but necessary measure: ban access to social media for children under 15 years old.” “Greece is among the first countries in the world to adopt such a measure,” the prime minister said, adding that he would put pressure on the European Union to follow suit. Read Also Greece, UK warn ships to avoid Red Sea following Israeli attacks on Iran

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Thousands protest across Greece on second anniversary of deadly train crash Mitsotakis said he used social media to announce so he could address teenagers and children directly, saying, “I know that some of you are going to be angry. Our aim is not to keep you away from technology but to combat addiction to certain applications that harm your innocence and your freedom.” ADVERTISEMENT

According to Reuters, an opinion poll by ALCO published in February showed about 80% of those surveyed approved of a ban.

The Greek government has already outlawed mobile phones in schools ​and set up parental control platforms to limit teenagers’ screen time.

“Greece will be among the first ​countries to take such an initiative,” Mitsotakis said. “I am certain, however, that it will not be the last. ‌Our ⁠goal is to push the European Union in this direction as well.”