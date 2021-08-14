Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has received another Chibok Girl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army on Saturday in Gwoza Local Council.

The schoolgirl who was identified as Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to Governor Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.

She was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

It can be recalled that Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.