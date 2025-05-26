Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate removal of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa from the office.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Public Orientation Declan Emelumba, the government directs the sacked commissioner to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Justice, immediately.

No reason has been given for the removal of the Attorney General.