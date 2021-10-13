Breaking News

Governor Sanni Bello expresses delight over renewal of UK, Africa partnership

Latest Breaking Business News in Nigeria Today: Governor Sanni Bello Expresses Delight at renewal of UK, Africa partnership UNLOCK AFRICA PROJECT LAUNCH

United Kingdom Parliamentarians and Business Investors from African Nation states have gathered at the House of commons Westminster, London to  launch the UNLOCK AFRICA Project.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is in attendance to convince investors of the numerous investments opportunities in Niger state .

The Governor expressed delight over the renewed business and commercial relationship that has hitherto eroded over time between the United Kingdom and Africa.

He recalled that, years ago, the gradual disappearance of British investments in Africa necessitated the continent to look elsewhere, especially to the Asians, for trade and investment opportunities and partnership.

He also reiterated that doing business with British Companies gives more confidence and guarantee because of its strong legal and financial system as well as fairness and equity in all financial dealings.

Chairman of Africa House London, Andrew Boff, while giving an over view of the Unlock Africa Project, explained that there are Multinational companies involved in the UK-Africa trade space adding that the project will creat direct trade for sustainable wealth development between UK and African countries.

One of the Guest Speakers and sponsor/host of the event, RT. Hon Sir Duncan Smith (MP), said the forum allows the UK and Africa businesses trade more effectively with each other, provide support, information and dedicate resources for ease of access to business partners and mitigate potential trading risks.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

South West Governors Forum postponed

TVCN
Apr 24, 2017

The meeting of the South West Governors Forum earlier scheduled for Monday, April 24, 2017, in Abeokuta,…

2017 FIFA Beach Soccer W’Cup: Super Sand Eagles target improved outing

TVCN
Mar 2, 2017

Nigeria’s Beach Soccer team, the ‘Sand Eagles’ have been drawn in Group B of the 2017 Fifa Beach…

Contributory pension scheme begins in Ekiti

TVCN
May 29, 2017

TVC N. The State Head of Service, Dr. Olugbenga Faseluka, informed press men that, Ekiti State Government…

Former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon arrested

TVCN
Aug 20, 2020

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been arrested with four others after being…

TVC News Special Reports

Police arrest Village head, 10 others over banditry in Niger State

27 Dec 2020 6.55 pm

The Niger State Police Command has arrested…

Continue reading

Brexit: British PM, Theresa May, Corbyn hold constructive talk

04 Apr 2019 10.43 am

British Prime Minister, Theresa May and…

Continue reading

Bandits kill 1, abduct 10 Others in Niger State

10 Apr 2021 3.29 pm

One person has been killed while 10 others…

Continue reading