Governor Sanni Bello expresses delight over renewal of UK, Africa partnership

United Kingdom Parliamentarians and Business Investors from African Nation states have gathered at the House of commons Westminster, London to launch the UNLOCK AFRICA Project.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is in attendance to convince investors of the numerous investments opportunities in Niger state .

The Governor expressed delight over the renewed business and commercial relationship that has hitherto eroded over time between the United Kingdom and Africa.

He recalled that, years ago, the gradual disappearance of British investments in Africa necessitated the continent to look elsewhere, especially to the Asians, for trade and investment opportunities and partnership.

He also reiterated that doing business with British Companies gives more confidence and guarantee because of its strong legal and financial system as well as fairness and equity in all financial dealings.

Chairman of Africa House London, Andrew Boff, while giving an over view of the Unlock Africa Project, explained that there are Multinational companies involved in the UK-Africa trade space adding that the project will creat direct trade for sustainable wealth development between UK and African countries.

One of the Guest Speakers and sponsor/host of the event, RT. Hon Sir Duncan Smith (MP), said the forum allows the UK and Africa businesses trade more effectively with each other, provide support, information and dedicate resources for ease of access to business partners and mitigate potential trading risks.