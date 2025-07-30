Governor Umar Namadi has named the first set of officials to lead the newly established Jigawa State Hisbah Board, set up to promote Islamic values, maintain public morality and support community safety across the state....

Governor Umar Namadi has named the first set of officials to lead the newly established Jigawa State Hisbah Board, set up to promote Islamic values, maintain public morality and support community safety across the state.

The Governor approved the appointment of Muhammad Faiz as the pioneer Commander General of the state’s Hisbah Board.

The move follows the signing of the Hisbah Board establishment law earlier this year, a key policy aimed at supporting Islamic culture, curbing social vices, and promoting moral conduct in line with community values.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, who made the announcement in Dutse, said the appointments were based on merit, experience, and integrity.

Other officials appointed include:

Dr Husaini Yusuf Baban – Deputy Commander General

Lawan Danbala – Assistant Commander General, Headquarters

Yunusa Idris Barau – Assistant Commander General, Dutse Zone

Abdulkadir Zakar – Assistant Commander General, Hadejia Zone

Suraja Adamu – Assistant Commander General, Gumel Zone

Bello Musa Gada – Assistant Commander General, Kazaure Zone

Barrister Mustapha Habu – Secretary and Legal Adviser

All the appointments take immediate effect.

Reacting to his appointment, Muhammad Faiz thanked the governor for the confidence placed in him and promised to discharge his duties with fairness and dedication.

Governor Namadi says the Hisbah Board will complement the efforts of traditional institutions and security agencies in promoting peace, discipline, and social order across the state.