Zamfara state government has donated four hundred bags of assorted grains to inmates at the Gusau Correctional center

The state government also doles out one hundred and seventy bags to the state council of Chiefs and three hundred bags to state working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party

The donation is part of Governor Bello Matawalle’s Ramadan and Sallah welfare to the people of the state

The items donated Includes Sugar, Maize, rice, millet and other assorted grains

In a press statement signed by the Director General Media and Communication, office of the Governor Yusuf Idris Gusau said the donation is expected to cushion the hardship many are experiencing during the Ramadan fast.

Presenting the items on behalf of Governor Bello Matawalle, the commissioner Special Duties, Lawal Abubakar Zannan Badarawa appeal to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items

He called on the inmates not to consider their being in the facility as the end of their life but remain hopeful that soon as they are out of the facility they can also contribute their quarter to the development of their communities

Zannan Badarawa further urged them to continue to pray for the peace and development of both the state and the nation at large, noting that people who are in castration and consider their punishment as corrective, get their prayers answered easily by Allah.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Deputy Comptroller, Zamfara Correctional Centre Yunusa Ibrahim Ada thanked the governor for the gesture, while assuring him that it will be judiciously utilized.

According to him, both the wardens and the inmates have been praying for Governor Bello Matawalle especially in his drive to rid the state of criminal elements and assured they will not relent in this direction.

Those present at the brief ceremony includes the state Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, Director General Protocols, Aliyu Sani, Director General Press Affairs Yusuf Idris Gusau, Director General New Media Ibrahim Bello Zauma and the Press Secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji among others.