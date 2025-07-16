Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has presented six Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Nigeria Police in the state to boost its security architecture....

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has presented six Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Nigeria Police in the state to boost its security architecture.

The presentation was made by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Lawal, at the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan.

During the presentation, the Deputy Governor stated that the provision of the security vehicles is another step towards safeguarding the lives and property of residents in the state.

He added that this development complements the recent approval of two aircraft by the governor, with the APCs strengthening ground security while the aircraft enhance aerial surveillance.

The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, who received the vehicles, appreciated the gesture and assured the government of improved security for the people and their property across the state.