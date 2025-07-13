Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced the death of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu land OBA Sikiru Adetona....

The Governor in a statement said the monarch died earlier today at the age of 91, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

Governor Abiodun said “It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu Buhari died in a London, the United Kingdom hospital.

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father, who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland. Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria.”

The Governor also confirmed that under the watch of Oba Sikiru Adetona, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress.