The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has ordered the immediate closure of Badeggi FM Radio Station, accusing it of inciting public unrest.

The governor gave the directive during the expanded Niger State APC Caucus meeting held at the Government House, Minna.

He said the station’s daily operations have been unethical and accused its owner of using the platform to incite violence and turn the public against government.

The governor directed that the station’s broadcasting license be revoked.

He also instructed the Commissioner for Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Police to seal the premises immediately.

According to him, security agencies are to profile the station owner, as he believes the station poses a threat to public peace.