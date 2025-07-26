Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated legacy projects in Agboyi-Ketu and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), facilitated by the council chairmen.
It was an emotional and historic moment in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officially commissioned five major projects , a culmination of eight years of developmental strides by outgoing Chairman, Dele Oshinowo.
These landmark projects speak to education, technology, sports, and infrastructure.
The Bushura Alebiosu Multipurpose Building, a cutting-edge building with administrative, municipal, and community uses, was at the top of the list.
For outgoing Chairman Dele Oshinowo, it was a farewell filled with appreciation and satisfaction.
He said that after eight years in power, the LCDA has emerged as a symbol of both community revitalization and business excellence.
Incoming Chairman, Adetola Adunni Abubakar, pledged to uphold the vision, promising to deliver more people-focused development.
From political leaders to community members, the ceremony brought tears, applause, and a deep sense of pride – marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for Agboyi-Ketu.