Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated legacy projects in Agboyi-Ketu and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), facilitated by the council chairmen. It was an emotional and historic moment in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officially commis...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated legacy projects in Agboyi-Ketu and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), facilitated by the council chairmen.

It was an emotional and historic moment in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officially commissioned five major projects , a culmination of eight years of developmental strides by outgoing Chairman, Dele Oshinowo.

These landmark projects speak to education, technology, sports, and infrastructure.

The Bushura Alebiosu Multipurpose Building, a cutting-edge building with administrative, municipal, and community uses, was at the top of the list.

For outgoing Chairman Dele Oshinowo, it was a farewell filled with appreciation and satisfaction.

He said that after eight years in power, the LCDA has emerged as a symbol of both community revitalization and business excellence.

Incoming Chairman, Adetola Adunni Abubakar, pledged to uphold the vision, promising to deliver more people-focused development.

From political leaders to community members, the ceremony brought tears, applause, and a deep sense of pride – marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for Agboyi-Ketu.