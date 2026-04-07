Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, is in Monrovia, Liberia, leading a high-level delegation on an official visit aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation, with a strong focus on the rice value chain. The visit follows an invitation by Liberia’s Vice President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., who hosted Governor Namadi for bilateral…...

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, is in Monrovia, Liberia, leading a high-level delegation on an official visit aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation, with a strong focus on the rice value chain.

The visit follows an invitation by Liberia’s Vice President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., who hosted Governor Namadi for bilateral talks on agricultural transformation and economic collaboration.

Discussions are centered on boosting food security, encouraging private sector investment, and sharing technical expertise in rice production.

Liberia is looking to tap into Jigawa State’s growing success in modern agriculture, particularly in large-scale rice farming and value chain development.

Governor Namadi’s delegation includes the Director General of InvestJigawa, Hajiya Aisha Sheikh Mujaddadi, alongside key agricultural experts.

The meeting also brought together senior Liberian government officials, representatives of the Nigerian Embassy, and private sector stakeholders.

The talks are expected to create practical investment opportunities, including knowledge exchange, improved farming techniques, and possible joint ventures in rice processing and distribution.

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest producers and consumers of rice, yet continues to face supply gaps. Strengthening sub-national partnerships like this is seen as critical to reducing imports and improving local production capacity.

The Jigawa-Liberia engagement is expected to boost rice production, support food security, and deepen economic ties. For Jigawa State, it marks another step toward becoming a key player in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda.