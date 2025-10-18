Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has joined his counterparts from Kano and Katsina States at a two-day High-Level Electricity Sector Symposium in Morocco aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and advancing Nigeria’s energy transition. The summit brings together key stakeholders from the ...

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has joined his counterparts from Kano and Katsina States at a two-day High-Level Electricity Sector Symposium in Morocco aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and advancing Nigeria’s energy transition.

The summit brings together key stakeholders from the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) which manages power distribution across the three states and Future Energies Africa (FEA), to explore new opportunities for modernizing the electricity sector.

Discussions at the meeting focus on expanding access to renewable energy, improving power distribution infrastructure, and developing innovative financing models for clean energy projects within Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States.

Governor Namadi is expected to present Jigawa’s vast potential in solar energy investments and seek partnerships for rural electrification and industrial growth.

He emphasised that improved power supply remains central to his administration’s efforts to drive agricultural processing, boost small-scale industries, and create jobs across the state.

Jigawa’s participation at the Morocco summit reflects Governor Namadi’s vision to position the state as a model for clean energy adoption and sustainable development a move aligned with Nigeria’s broader goal of achieving energy security and economic growth through renewable solutions.