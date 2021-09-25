Breaking News

Gov. Makinde celebrates former Gov. of Oyo state, Ladoja, at 77

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described a former Governor of the state Rashidi Ladoja as an exemplar in traditional and political leadership.

The governor, who stated this in a congratulatory message to the former governor through his chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa, also described him as his father.

He eulogised the former senator Ladoja’s for his contributions to the progress and development of Oyo State and the country, saying his impacts are immeasurable and exemplary.

According to him, Ladoja is worthy of celebration for the different roles he has played in different spheres as an achiever in business, a worthy model in politics and a committed community leader.

He said, Our father, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, I rejoice with you as you add another year today.

Your life of service, your people-oriented leadership and your immense contributions to the progress and development of Oyo State are exemplary.

As you mark another birthday in your eventful life, I pray to God to grant you good health and more wisdom to make more impact on humanity.

