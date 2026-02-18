Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has commissioned 25 new Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) alongside a fleet of aerial surveillance drones to support security operations across the State and the wider North-West region. The commissioning ceremony, held in Gusau on Wednesday, marks a significant ...

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has commissioned 25 new Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) alongside a fleet of aerial surveillance drones to support security operations across the State and the wider North-West region.

The commissioning ceremony, held in Gusau on Wednesday, marks a significant expansion of the state’s logistical support to frontline security forces. The newly acquired assets are designed to enhance troop mobility, improve response time, and provide greater operational safety in high-risk areas.

Addressing security personnel and government officials at the event, Governor Lawal described the deployment as part of a broader, structured reform under his administration’s “Rescue Mission” agenda. He stressed that the initiative is aimed at shifting from reactive responses to sustainable, long-term security strategies.

“We have provided over 600 specialised motorcycles, 150 Hilux vehicles, and 20 Buffalo vehicles to our security forces. These 25 highly sophisticated APCs being commissioned today are part of a broader reform to improve response to security threats,” the governor stated. He explained that the APCs would significantly improve troop protection during deployments, reduce vulnerability during patrols, support convoy security along major routes, and strengthen rapid response capabilities in remote communities.

Governor Lawal noted that years of insecurity had disrupted farming activities, restricted trade, and eroded public confidence across the state. He emphasised that restoring peace remains central to rebuilding livelihoods and reviving economic stability, particularly in rural communities heavily dependent on agriculture.

A major highlight of the event was the introduction of modern surveillance drones to enhance real-time intelligence gathering. According to the governor, integrating technology into security operations will expand aerial monitoring, improve situational awareness, and strengthen coordination between command centres and personnel in the field.

“Real-time information strengthens decision-making and reduces operational blind spots,” he added, underscoring the importance of intelligence-driven operations.

Governor Lawal also referenced the establishment of the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund and the operationalisation of Community Protection Guards as critical pillars in strengthening grassroots intelligence and institutional reform.

He acknowledged the support of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that recent federal budgetary allocations to defence have bolstered security efforts nationwide and complemented subnational stabilisation initiatives.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, who attended the event, formally commissioned the security assets for operational use. He commended the Zamfara State Government’s proactive approach and reiterated the importance of synergy between federal and state authorities in addressing security challenges.

Governor Lawal urged commanders and personnel to ensure disciplined maintenance and intelligence-guided deployment of the equipment. “Enhancing your safety enhances the safety of our communities,” he told the troops.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, the governor assured residents that preventive measures would be sustained, patrol architecture in rural corridors strengthened, and inter-state intelligence collaboration deepened across the North-West.

He concluded by linking the security investment to economic recovery, stressing that stability is fundamental to boosting agricultural productivity, market activity, and overall food security. With the new security assets now operational, the Zamfara State Government says it remains resolute in restoring lasting peace across all Local Government Areas.