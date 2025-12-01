Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, on Monday made his first official visit to President Bola Tinubu since joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Governor Kefas arrived at the Presidential Villa around 1:30 p.m. and met with the President at approxima...

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, on Monday made his first official visit to President Bola Tinubu since joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Kefas arrived at the Presidential Villa around 1:30 p.m. and met with the President at approximately 2:00 p.m., accompanied by APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for a closed-door discussion.

While the specifics of the meeting were not made public, political observers see it as a key move in Kefas’ transition and consolidation within the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Taraba Gov Agbu Kefas to Join APC November 19

The governor had been scheduled for a formal APC induction ceremony on November 19.

However, the event was postponed following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, an incident that led Kefas to call for the delay in a gesture of solidarity.