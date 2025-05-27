Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has directed that every pilgrim from the state performing the 2025 Hajj should be provided with a healthy and mature ram for the Hadya in accordance with the Hajj requirements.

Chairman of the Hadya Committee and member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly representing Dandi Constituency, Dr. Suleiman Abubakar Fana, made this known while addressing journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Governor had instructed the Committee to ensure that each of the over 3,800 Kebbi pilgrims receives a ram that meets the laid down Islamic criteria, mature, healthy, and free of defects to fulfill the religious obligation of Hadya.

“Each ram must be in good physical condition to properly fulfill this sacred act of devotion and obedience to Allah,” he emphasized.

He recalled that Governor Idris initiated this gesture during the 2024 Hajj and remains the only Nigerian Governor to sponsor Hadya for all the state’s pilgrims, maintaining the practice this year.

He said, “This noble initiative started last year under Gov. Nasir Idris, and I was part of the committee then as well.

” It is unprecedented in the history of Kebbi State and Nigeria for a Governor to bear this cost on behalf of the pilgrims. He has pledged that no pilgrim under his leadership will ever have to pay for Hadya,” Fana said.

He added that the committee has been inaugurated and is actively working to improve upon last year’s experience.

He said, “The committee has begun visits to markets to verify the availability and condition of rams and identify suitable locations for slaughter.”

Dr. Fana also noted that the committee will carefully supervise the entire Hadya process.

“A designated portion of the meat will be set aside for Sadaqat (charitable donation), while the rest will be prepared and distributed to the pilgrims so they can partake in their own Hadya.

“Though we are discussing a religious obligation, it’s worth noting that our Governor is also the first in Nigeria to provide free fertilizer to farmers in his state, just as he’s the pioneer of free Hadya for pilgrims, which other states are now emulating,” he added.

He further acknowledged the Governor’s additional contributions, including payment for the Harami (religious towels) and the provision of free buses for visits to holy sites.

Dr. Fana praised the Governor and commended the Chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro, for ensuring the successful implementation of the Governor’s directives.