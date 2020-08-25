The Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has assured business owners and would be investors of favourable business environment, adequate security of life and property as well as good returns on investments.

He gave the assurance when the General Officer commanding of the 81 division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Umelo paid him a visit in his office.

The Governor also urged youths in the state to take advantage of the current recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Army.

He solicits for more synergy and cooperation among security agencies in the state to ensure overall protection of life and property.