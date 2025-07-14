Kwara State Governor Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sends his heartfelt commiserations to the people and government of Ogun State on the death of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona....

Kwara State Governor Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sends his heartfelt commiserations to the people and government of Ogun State on the death of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The Governor recalls that the Awujale was a towering cultural figure and a symbol of unity, honour, and respect whose reign marked a significant shift in royal leadership.

He salutes the courage, carriage, and commitment with which the late Awujale led his people for more than six decades and the prestige that his reign brought to Ijebu and its cultural heritage.

Governor Abdulrazaq commiserates with Governor Dapo Abiodun, the people of Ijebu, and the immediate family of His Royal Highness.

He urges them to be comforted by the trailblazing legacies of the late Awujale, and prays to Allaah to admit him to al-jannah Firdaus.