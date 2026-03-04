The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, has operationalised the deployment of Forest Guards in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State....

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, has operationalised the deployment of Forest Guards in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The ceremony, held at Headquarters Kangiwa in Arewa LGA, saw the formal inauguration of 170 Forest Guards who will operate under the control and supervision of the Nigerian Army.

As part of measures to strengthen community-based security architecture, Maj-Gen Koughna presented a logistics support package comprising 10 motorcycles, 170 sleeping kits and essential food supplies to enhance mobility, welfare and operational effectiveness.

The GOC said the motorcycles would improve patrol coverage and facilitate rapid response to security threats, particularly in hard-to-reach forested areas, while the sleeping kits and food supplies would sustain personnel deployed for extended operations.

He charged the newly inaugurated guards to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their mandate, stressing that collaboration and professionalism are critical to combating terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities in Kebbi State and the wider North-West region.

Maj-Gen Koughna also conveyed the goodwill of the Chief of Army Staff and urged the guards to act responsibly and refrain from using their weapons against law-abiding citizens.

Representing Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Haliru Aliyu Wasabu, commended the Army for what he described as a timely intervention and strong collaboration with the state government.

He said the donation underscores the military’s commitment to restoring peace and security in the state, and reaffirmed the readiness of the Kebbi State Government to continue working closely with security agencies to tackle criminality.

The inauguration and donation mark another step in ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Army and the Kebbi State Government to consolidate security gains and strengthen grassroots security structures across the North-West.