Nestlé Nigeria has reassured parents and caregivers that infant formula products sold in the country are not affected by the recent voluntary recall announced in some overseas markets...

Nestlé Nigeria has reassured parents and caregivers that infant formula products sold in the country are not affected by the recent voluntary recall announced in some overseas markets.

The clarification follows public concern sparked by reports that certain batches of Nestlé infant formula were recalled in select countries as a precautionary safety measure.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the company said the recall does not apply to any infant formula products manufactured, imported or distributed by Nestlé Nigeria.

Nestlé explained that all infant formula products sold in Nigeria are registered and regulated by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and have undergone rigorous quality and safety checks.

The company confirmed that its SMA range — SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2 and SMA Gold 3 — remains safe and unaffected.

It also assured consumers that NAN products, including NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2 and NAN Optipro 3, are unaffected by the recall and remain safe for use.

According to Nestlé Nigeria, the global recall was limited to specific batches in selected markets and was carried out purely as a precaution. It stressed that no safety concerns have been identified with any Nestlé infant formula products available in Nigeria.

Reaffirming its commitment to consumer safety, the company said the health and well-being of infants remains its highest priority.

It added that strict quality assurance processes are maintained across its supply chain to meet both local and international safety standards.

Nestlé Nigeria urged parents and caregivers to rely on official information from the company and regulatory authorities rather than unverified reports circulating online.

It also invited members of the public with concerns to contact its corporate communications team for clarification.

The company assured Nigerian families that they can continue using its infant formula products with confidence, knowing they are safe, approved and unaffected by the global recall.