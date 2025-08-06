Ghana’s Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, were among eight people killed in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region...

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the Z-9 helicopter, which took off from Accra en route to Obuasi, went off radar shortly after 9am.

All five passengers and three crew members on board died in the crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom district.

Other victims included the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, and Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President John Mahama described the incident as a national tragedy, declaring a day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and presidential activities suspended. He praised the deceased as patriots who died in service to the nation.

Eyewitnesses said the crash site was completely devastated. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The sudden loss of the two ministers, both appointed earlier this year, has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s political establishment.