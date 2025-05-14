Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has urged all sides to avert a “famine” in Gaza, which has been under an aid blockade by Israel since early March.

“It is a humanitarian obligation on all parties … and I stress, on all parties, that famine in the region be averted as soon as possible,” Merz said in his first government statement in parliament since taking office last week.

He made the comments after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification initiative released a report on Monday saying Gaza is “confronted with a critical risk of famine” with the vast majority of its 2.1 million people at severe risk.

Meanwhile, A UK Labour MP has delivered a speech in parliament calling for the suspension of the delivery of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel.

Andy McDonald backed a campaign brought by Palestinian rights organisations against the British government, which is facing a High Court challenge over the export of such components used by Israel in Gaza.

“We cannot say that we’re observing the Genocide, Geneva Conventions and Rome Statutes if we continue to supply Israel’s military,” he said.