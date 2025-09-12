The Nepalese “Gen Z” protesters have supported the country’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, to be installed as Nepal’s parliament interim head to lead the nation out of its troubled state, calling for the dissolution of the current parliament. The now-retired 73-y...

The Nepalese “Gen Z” protesters have supported the country’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, to be installed as Nepal’s parliament interim head to lead the nation out of its troubled state, calling for the dissolution of the current parliament.

The now-retired 73-year-old Karki, who assumed the position as the first female chief justice in 20i6, is the frontrunner to become the interim leader of the embattled Himalayan country.

Her name had been proposed to the president and army by those leading the protests, a representative of the protesters, Ojaswi Raj Thapa, told reporters, as reported by Reuters.

“We will dissolve the parliament. We are not trying to dissolve the constitution. “We may need some changes to the constitution, but we don’t want to dissolve the constitution,” Thapa said. The demonstrations, popularly referred to as the “Gen Z” protests, as most participants were in their teens or early 20s, sparked Nepal’s worst upheaval in years, forcing K.P. Sharma Oli to resign as prime minister on Tuesday, a day after 19 protesters were killed in violence.

According to Nepal’s health ministry, the number of fatalities has increased to 34, and over 1,300 people were injured as Soldiers were seen patrolling the city of Kathmandu on Thursday, where most businesses, schools, and universities were closed. Some essential services, however, have started operating again.

Karki has agreed to become interim leader, but efforts were being made to find a constitutional route to appoint her, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Local media reported that Karki was in talks with President Ramchandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel. Paudel stated he was committed to resolving the “current difficult situation” within the boundaries of the constitution, pledging to protect democracy and maintain peace and order.

“I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country,” he said in a statement.