The Nepalese “Gen Z” protesters have supported the country’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, to be installed as Nepal’s parliament interim head to lead the nation out of its troubled state, calling for the dissolution of the current parliament.
The now-retired 73-year-old Karki, who assumed the position as the first female chief justice in 20i6, is the frontrunner to become the interim leader of the embattled Himalayan country.
Her name had been proposed to the president and army by those leading the protests, a representative of the protesters, Ojaswi Raj Thapa, told reporters, as reported by Reuters.
“We will dissolve the parliament. We are not trying to dissolve the constitution.
“We may need some changes to the constitution, but we don’t want to dissolve the constitution,” Thapa said.
The demonstrations, popularly referred to as the “Gen Z” protests, as most participants were in their teens or early 20s, sparked Nepal’s worst upheaval in years, forcing K.P. Sharma Oli to resign as prime minister on Tuesday, a day after 19 protesters were killed in violence.
According to Nepal’s health ministry, the number of fatalities has increased to 34, and over 1,300 people were injured as Soldiers were seen patrolling the city of Kathmandu on Thursday, where most businesses, schools, and universities were closed. Some essential services, however, have started operating again.
Karki has agreed to become interim leader, but efforts were being made to find a constitutional route to appoint her, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Local media reported that Karki was in talks with President Ramchandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel.
Paudel stated he was committed to resolving the “current difficult situation” within the boundaries of the constitution, pledging to protect democracy and maintain peace and order.
“I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country,” he said in a statement.
Sujit Kumar Jha, a 34-year-old company secretary, expressed that the protesters believe Karki to be an upright candidate.
“We see Sushila Karki for who she truly is — honest, fearless, and unshaken,” Jha expressed.
However, another source who declined to be named said protesters were still seeking to reach a unanimous decision and that not everybody backed Karki’s candidacy.
TVC previously reported that protesters in Kathmandu had breached the curfew imposed on citizens amid the ongoing social media ban demonstration, broke into and set fire to the parliament building after earlier vandalising the office of the Nepali Congress, the country’s largest political party, and attacked the homes of several high-profile politicians.
The Nepalese Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, resigned from his position on Tuesday amidst intensifying anti-corruption protests. This move followed a day of violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, which resulted in 19 fatalities, prompting widespread unrest triggered by a social media ban.
Protests began on Monday with demands that the government lift a ban on social media and tackle corruption, with police trying to crush the rallies, including using live ammunition.
