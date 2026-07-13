Former Lagos State governorship candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has announced the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso). Rhodes-Vivour disclosed the development in a post on his official X account on Monday. According to the announcement, which was signed by Olawale Rhodes-Vivour…...

Former Lagos State governorship candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has announced the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso).

Rhodes-Vivour disclosed the development in a post on his official X account on Monday.

According to the announcement, which was signed by Olawale Rhodes-Vivour on behalf of the family, the deceased was described as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother.

“With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour (née Waboso),” part of the statement read.

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“A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. The epitome of Love. She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement added.

The family said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.