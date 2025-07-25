The President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has paid a solemn condolence visit to Katsina State following the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari....

President Barrow, accompanied by his wife, Fatoumata Bah-Barrow, arrived at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina, at 12:35 PM, on Friday and was received by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abdullahi Garba Faskari.

After inspecting a Guard of Honour by military personnel, the Gambian leader proceeded to Daura to condole with the Buhari family and the Emir of Daura (Dr.) Umar Faruq Umar.

At the late President’s residence, he was warmly welcomed by Yusuf Buhari and other members of the family.

President Barrow described Buhari’s death as a personal and continental loss, praising his legacy as a symbol of integrity and African unity”.

He maintain that President Buhari was a great leader, a brother, and a friend and was widely respected across Africa.

Barrow also recalled Buhari’s counsel during a private meeting in Mali, where the late Nigerian leader emphasized that sovereignty belongs to the people”a principle Barrow said guided his leadership .

In a response Yusuf Buhari, expressed profound gratitude for the visit saying that testimonies about Thier late father has strengthened them to.

President Barrow urged Nigerians to take solace in Buhari’s legacy of discipline and service.

The visit underscored the deep diplomatic and personal ties between Nigeria and The Gambia, rooted in Buhari’s pan-African leadership .