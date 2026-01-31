Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has addressed growing conversations around movie promotion in the industry, insisting that her marketing approach is not limiting opportunities for others. Akindele, widely known for her energetic dance-driven and comedic promotional campaigns, is curre...

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has addressed growing conversations around movie promotion in the industry, insisting that her marketing approach is not limiting opportunities for others.

Akindele, widely known for her energetic dance-driven and comedic promotional campaigns, is currently regarded as Nollywood’s highest-grossing filmmaker.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story on Saturday, she dismissed claims that her success or strategy was obstructing the progress of fellow filmmakers.

According to the actress, collective success within the industry is possible if individuals focus on their own creativity and strengths rather than comparison.

“I’m not the one hindering your progress. Ka rin ka po, yiye nin ye ni,” she wrote.

She further emphasised that the entertainment space is large enough for everyone to thrive, encouraging her colleagues to carve out unique identities if they cannot align with existing methods.

“If you can’t beat them or join them, create your own path. No allow jealousy burn you. The sky is so big for everybody to fly. Eyin Werey jojo!!!” Akindele stated.

The filmmaker also advised creatives to explore alternative promotional approaches or engage professional marketing firms to push their projects effectively.

“Go ahead and create alternative promotion or marketing strategies for promoting your business, or hire a company to handle it,” she said.

Reinforcing her message of self-belief and focus, Akindele added, “You can do it! The opportunities are endless, and everyone has their own path. I’m focused on mine, and I have faith in God’s plan for me.”

Funke Akindele continues to dominate the Nigerian box office, holding the record for the top three highest-grossing Nollywood films. Her 2025 release, Behind The Scenes, has reportedly generated N2.407 billion in ticket sales and is still counting.