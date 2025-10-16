Galatasaray’s Striker, Victor Osimhen, after his stunning hat-trick against the Benin Republic, is set to close in on Rashidi Yekini, the holder of the Super Eagles’ all-time scoring record. Rashidi Yekini tops the list with 37 goals, leaving Osimhen with eight goals behind. Full list be...

Galatasaray’s Striker, Victor Osimhen, after his stunning hat-trick against the Benin Republic, is set to close in on Rashidi Yekini, the holder of the Super Eagles’ all-time scoring record.

Rashidi Yekini tops the list with 37 goals, leaving Osimhen with eight goals behind.

Full list below:

Rashidi Yekini – 37 goals

Victor Osimhen – 29 goals

Segun Odegbami – 23 goals

Yakubu Aiyegbeni –21 goals

Ikechukwu Uche – 19 goals

Obafemi Martins – 18 goals

Sunday Oyarekua – 17 goals

Samson Siasia – 16 goals

Odion Ighalo – 16 goals

Ahmed Musa – 16 goals

TVC previously reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated the Super Eagles on their emphatic 4-0 victory over the Cheetahs of the Benin Republic and commended the team for keeping the nation’s hope alive as they pursue qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The President praises the Super Eagles for the hunger, passion, and determination displayed on the field in Uyo, noting that the superlative performance has reignited Nigerians’ football pride.

”While the job is not yet complete, I join millions of Nigerian football fans in wishing our team every success in the playoffs.