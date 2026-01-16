As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continues to showcase Africa’s football heritage, several legendary players stand out for their impressive goal-scoring feats. Leading the list is Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o, who holds the record as AFCON’s all-time top scorer with 18 goals, highlighting his...

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continues to showcase Africa’s football heritage, several legendary players stand out for their impressive goal-scoring feats.

Leading the list is Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o, who holds the record as AFCON’s all-time top scorer with 18 goals, highlighting his dominance on the continental stage.

He is followed by Côte d’Ivoire legend Laurent Pokou with 14 goals, while Nigeria’s iconic striker Rashidi Yekini ranks third with 13 goals.

Egypt’s Hassan El-Shazly occupies fourth place with 12 goals, and a group of African football greats share fifth, each having scored 11 goals in the tournament.

1. Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – 18 goals

2. Laurent Pokou (Côte d’Ivoire) – 14 goals

3. Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) – 13 goals

4. Hassan El-Shazly (Egypt) – 12 goals

5. Didier Drogba (Côte d’Ivoire) – 11 goals

9. Sadio Mané (Senegal) – 11 goals