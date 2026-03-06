President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the world.

The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the postings involve both career and non-career envoys.

According to the statement, the list comprises 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career ambassadors whose nominations were earlier cleared by the Nigerian Senate in December.

Below is the list of career ambassadors:

1. Grace Bent

Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo

2. Sen. Ita Enang

Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa

3. Ikpeazu Victor

Ikpeazu Victor: Spain

4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu

Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel

5. Mahmud Yakubu

Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar

6. Paul Oga Adikwu

Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See

7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines

8. Mr. Reno Omokri

Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico

9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR): Budapest, Hungary

10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo

Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal

11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan

12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence

Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece

13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland

14. Aminu Dalhatu

Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, UK

15. Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau

Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China

16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia

17. Olufemi Pedro

Olufemi Pedro: Australia

18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina

19. Lateef Kayode Are

Lateef Kayode Are: USA

20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia

21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: UN Permanent Representative

22. Femi Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode: Germany

23. Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada

24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence

Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria

25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden

26. Ayodele Oke

Ayodele Oke: France

27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia

28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea

29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN: Dublin

30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia

31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Non-Career Ambassadors includes:

1. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka: Cote d’Iv/Oire

2. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim: Niamey-Niger

3. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi: Sao Tome, STP

4. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele: Algiers-Algeria

5. Endoni Syndoph Paebi: Ouagadougou-Burkina Faso

6. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno: Cairo Egypt

7. Amb. Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael (F): Kingston-Jamaica

8. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F): Lusaka-Zambia

9. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David: Bamako-Mali

10. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen: Malabo –E/Guinea

11. Amb. Wasa Segun Ige: Beirut, Lebanon

12. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F): Rome, Italy

13. Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley: Maputo, Mozambique

14. Amb. Magaji Umar: Kinsasha, DR Congo

15. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru: New Delhi-India

16. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad: Dakar-Senegal

17. Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde: Accra Ghana

18. Amb. Aminu Nasir: Ethiopia

19. Abubakar Musa Musa: N’Djamena, Chad

20. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris: The Hague-Netherlands

21. Amb. Bako Adamu Umar: Rabat-Morocco

22. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed: Malaysia

23. Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F): Tanzania

24. Amb. Shaga John Shamah: Botswana

25. Salau, Hamza Mohammed: Tehran, Iran

26. Amb. Ibrahim Danlami: Kenya

27. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F): Cotonou-Benin

28. Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel: Brussels, Belgium

29. Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola: Berne-Switzerland

30. Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther (F): Windhoek-Namibia

31. Amb. Gergadi Joseph John: Libreville-Gabon

32. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F): Sierra Leone

33. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku: Khartoum-Sudan

34. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru: Bangkok, Thailand

 

 