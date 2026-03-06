President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the world.
The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the postings involve both career and non-career envoys.
According to the statement, the list comprises 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career ambassadors whose nominations were earlier cleared by the Nigerian Senate in December.
Below is the list of career ambassadors:
1.
Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo
2.
Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa
3.
Ikpeazu Victor: Spain
4.
Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel
5.
Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar
6.
Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See
7.
Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines
8.
Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico
9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR): Budapest, Hungary
10.
Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal
11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan
12.
Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece
13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland
14.
Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, UK
15.
Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China
16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia
17.
Olufemi Pedro: Australia
18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina
19.
Lateef Kayode Are: USA
20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia
21.
Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: UN Permanent Representative
22.
Femi Fani Kayode: Germany
23. Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada
24.
Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria
25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden
26.
Ayodele Oke: France
27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia
28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea
29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN: Dublin
30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia
31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Non-Career Ambassadors includes:
1. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka: Cote d’Iv/Oire
2. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim: Niamey-Niger
3. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi: Sao Tome, STP
4. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele: Algiers-Algeria
5. Endoni Syndoph Paebi: Ouagadougou-Burkina Faso
6. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno: Cairo Egypt
7. Amb. Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael (F): Kingston-Jamaica
8. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F): Lusaka-Zambia
9. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David: Bamako-Mali
10. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen: Malabo –E/Guinea
11. Amb. Wasa Segun Ige: Beirut, Lebanon
12. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F): Rome, Italy
13. Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley: Maputo, Mozambique
14. Amb. Magaji Umar: Kinsasha, DR Congo
15. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru: New Delhi-India
16. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad: Dakar-Senegal
17. Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde: Accra Ghana
18. Amb. Aminu Nasir: Ethiopia
19. Abubakar Musa Musa: N’Djamena, Chad
20. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris: The Hague-Netherlands
21. Amb. Bako Adamu Umar: Rabat-Morocco
22. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed: Malaysia
23. Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F): Tanzania
24. Amb. Shaga John Shamah: Botswana
25. Salau, Hamza Mohammed: Tehran, Iran
26. Amb. Ibrahim Danlami: Kenya
27. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F): Cotonou-Benin
28. Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel: Brussels, Belgium
29. Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola: Berne-Switzerland
30. Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther (F): Windhoek-Namibia
31. Amb. Gergadi Joseph John: Libreville-Gabon
32. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F): Sierra Leone
33. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku: Khartoum-Sudan
34. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru: Bangkok, Thailand