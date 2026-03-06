President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the world. The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the postings involve both ca...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the world.

The approval was disclosed on Friday in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the postings involve both career and non-career envoys.

According to the statement, the list comprises 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career ambassadors whose nominations were earlier cleared by the Nigerian Senate in December.

Below is the list of career ambassadors:

1.

Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo

2.

Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa

3.

Ikpeazu Victor: Spain

4.

Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel

5.

Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar

6.

Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See

7.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines

8.

Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico

9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR): Budapest, Hungary

10.

Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal

11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan

12.

Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece

13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland

14.

Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, UK

15.

Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China

16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia

17.

Olufemi Pedro: Australia

18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina

19.

Lateef Kayode Are: USA

20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia

21.

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: UN Permanent Representative

22.

Femi Fani Kayode: Germany

23. Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada

24.

Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria

25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden

26.

Ayodele Oke: France

27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia

28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea

29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN: Dublin

30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia

31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Non-Career Ambassadors includes:

1. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka: Cote d’Iv/Oire

2. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim: Niamey-Niger

3. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi: Sao Tome, STP

4. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele: Algiers-Algeria

5. Endoni Syndoph Paebi: Ouagadougou-Burkina Faso

6. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno: Cairo Egypt

7. Amb. Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael (F): Kingston-Jamaica

8. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F): Lusaka-Zambia

9. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David: Bamako-Mali

10. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen: Malabo –E/Guinea

11. Amb. Wasa Segun Ige: Beirut, Lebanon

12. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F): Rome, Italy

13. Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley: Maputo, Mozambique

14. Amb. Magaji Umar: Kinsasha, DR Congo

15. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru: New Delhi-India

16. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad: Dakar-Senegal

17. Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde: Accra Ghana

18. Amb. Aminu Nasir: Ethiopia

19. Abubakar Musa Musa: N’Djamena, Chad

20. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris: The Hague-Netherlands

21. Amb. Bako Adamu Umar: Rabat-Morocco

22. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed: Malaysia

23. Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F): Tanzania

24. Amb. Shaga John Shamah: Botswana

25. Salau, Hamza Mohammed: Tehran, Iran

26. Amb. Ibrahim Danlami: Kenya

27. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F): Cotonou-Benin

28. Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel: Brussels, Belgium

29. Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola: Berne-Switzerland

30. Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther (F): Windhoek-Namibia

31. Amb. Gergadi Joseph John: Libreville-Gabon

32. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F): Sierra Leone

33. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku: Khartoum-Sudan

34. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru: Bangkok, Thailand