The list of nominees for the 14th edition of the Headies music awards has been released by the organisers.

The award ceremony is aimed at recognizing outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The 2020 edition features 27 categories to acknowledge and celebrate the work of various artistes and other professionals in the industry.

The headies will also be presenting an award of special recognition to King Sunny Ade for excellence and impact on the entertainment industry.

Davido, Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Falz, Fireboy DML, Mayorkun, DJ Neptune, Wizkid will battle for the Viewers Choice award while Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, and Tiwa Savage will battle for the Artiste Of The Year award.

See full nomination list:

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

OZYMANDIAS – BRYMO

SMILE – WIZKID FEAT. HER

WONDERFUL – BURNA BOY

DREAMER – FIREBOY DML

GHOST TOWN – WURLD

BEST POP SINGLE

A voting category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

BILLIONAIRE – TENI

NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI.

LADY – REMA

FEM – DAVIDO

JORO – WIZKID

SKELETUN – TEKNO

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

FEM – DAVIDO

NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI

JORO – WIZKID

MAFO – NAIRA MARLEY

DUDUKE – SIMI

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

PHEELZ – ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI

SPAX – ‘AWAY’ BY OXLADE

KEL P – ‘PULL UP’ BY BURNA BOY

SARZ – ‘MAD’ BY SARZ & WURLD

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

GOD’S ENGINEERING – AQ

ILLY CHAPO X – ILLBLISS

YPSZN2 – PSYCHO YP

CULT! – PAYBAC IBORO

THE ERIGMA II – ERIGGA

BEST R&B ALBUM

A category for the best r&b album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

LAUGHTER, TEARS AND GOOSEBUMPS – FIREBOY DML

I LIKE GIRLS WITH TROBUL – SARZ & WURLD

KING – PRAIZ

BOO OF THE BOOLESS – CHIKE

CELIA – TIWA SAVAGE

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

A category for the best Alternative album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

YELLOW – BRYMO

LUCID – ASA

THE LIGHT – BEZ

PIONEERS – DRB LASGIDI

ROOTS – THE CAVEMEN

BEST POP ALBUM

A category for the best pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

APOLLO – FIREBOY DML

AFRICAN GIANT – BURNA BOY

A GOOD TIME – DAVIDO

WOMAN OF STEEL – YEMI ALADE

AFRO POP VOL. 1 – ADEKUNLE GOLD

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

ELI – FIREBOY DML BY CLARENCE PETERS

1 MILLI – DAVIDO BY DIRECTOR K

SMILE – WIZKID BY MEJI ALABI

BILLIONAIRE – TENI BY TG OMORI

SHEKERE – YEMI ALADE BY OVIE ETSEYATSE

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

UNDER THE SKY – PRAIZ

DUDUKE – SIMI

MAD – SARZ & WURLD

BAD INFLUENCE – OMAH LAY

TATTOO – FIREBOY DML

DANGEROUS LOVE – TIWA SAVAGE

BEST COLLABORATION

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

KNOW YOU – LADIPOE FEAT. SIMI

NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI

SWEET IN THE MIDDLE – DAVIDO FEAT. NAIRA MARLEY, ZLATAN & WURLD

DON’T CALL ME BACK – JOEBOY FEAT. MAYORKUN

TOTORI – ID CABASA FEAT. WIZKID & OLAMIDE

GET THE INFO – PHYNO FEAT. PHENOM & FALZ

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

OGB4IG – REMINISCE

SHUT UP – BLAQBONEZ

COUNTRY – ILLBLISS

GET THE INFO – PHYNO, FALZ & PHENOM

BOP DADDY – FALZ FEAT. MS. BANKS

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

WURLD – GHOST TOWN

CHIKE – FORGIVE

PRAIZ – UNDER THE SKY

COHBAMS – PLENTI

NONSO AMADI – WHAT MAKES YOU SURE

JOHNNY DRILLE – COUNT ON YOU

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

SIMI – NO LONGER BENEFICIAL

LINDSEY ABUDEI – ONE ON THE OUTSIDE

NINIOLA – ADDICTED

J-DESS – CHI EFO

YEMI ALADE – LAI LAI

IMANSE – AJALA

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

TEMS

OMAH LAY

OXLADE

BELLA SHMURDA

HEADIES REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste with a debut album adjudged to be outstanding in terms of artistic quality and impact within the year under review.

VICTOR AD

FIREBOY DML

JOEBOY

TENI

REMA

CHIKE

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

AQ – EUNICE

BLAQBONEZ – DEFINE RAP 2

MI ABAGA – TRINITY

ILLBLISS – COUNTRY

PHENOM – GET THE INFO

PHYNO – SPEAK LIFE

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

NAIRA MARLEY & YOUNG JOHN – MAFO

MAYORKUN – GENG

REMINISCE FEAT. OLAMIDE & NAIRA MARLEY – INSTAGRAM

RUDEBOY – AUDIO MONEY

IVD & ZLATAN – BOLANLE

OLAMIDE – PAWON

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

CORNER – LADY DONLY FEAT. VANJESS & THE CAVEMEN

I WONDER – MOELOGO

BITTER – DEENA ADE

ANITA – THE CAVEMEN

MONEY DEVOTION – GBASKY

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN – OLU

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

AFRICAN GIANT – BURNA BOY

APOLLO – FIREBOY DML

AFRO POP VOL. 1 – ADEKUNLE GOLD

YELLOW – BRYMO

BOO OF THE BOOLESS – CHIKE

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste in the year under review.

BURNA BOY

DAVIDO

WIZKID

MAYORKUN

TIWA SAVAGE

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

MASTER KG

KUAMI EUGENE

SAUTI SOL

SHAATA WALE

STONEBWOY

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

DAVIDO

OMAH LAY

BURNA BOY

FALZ

FIREBOY DML

MAYORKUN

DJ NEPTUNE

WIZKID

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

OLAKIRA

ALPHA P

JAMOPYPER

ZINOLEESKY

BAD BOY TIMZ

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the writer of a song (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence, composition, arrangement, rendition) in the year under review.

SIMISOLA BOLATITO OGUNLEYE (SIMI – DUDUKE)

ADEDAMOLA ADEFOLAHAN (FIREBOY DML – DREAMER)

DAMINI OGULU (BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG)

STANLEY OMAH DIDIA (OMAH LAY – BAD INFLUENCE)

SADIQ ONIFADE (WURLD – GHOST TOWN)

ADEKUNLE KOSOKO (1 MILLION – DAVIDO)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

A special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry.

EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM

TIMAYA

HALL OF FAME

A special recognition to an individual for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry.

KING SUNNY ADE