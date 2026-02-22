The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asserted its dominance in the nation’s capital, securing victory in five of the six chairmanship seats contested in Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to clinch one seat. ...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asserted its dominance in the nation’s capital, securing victory in five of the six chairmanship seats contested in Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to clinch one seat.

According to official figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC secured victory in five FCT Area Councils, including Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, and Kuje Area Councils, while the PDP won the Gwagwalada Area Council.

In the Gwagwalada Area Council, the PDP candidate, Mohammed Kasim, was declared the winner after polling 22,165 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Yahaya Shehu, who secured 17,788 votes.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Philip Akpen, said, “I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Gwagwalada chairmanship election held on February 21, 2026. That Mohammed Kasim of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

A breakdown of the results showed:

•PDP – 22,165

•APC – 17,788

•APGA – 1,687

•ADC – 1,366

In the Bwari Area Council, Joshua Ishaku of the APC emerged winner with 18,466 votes.

The Returning Officer, Mohammed Nurudeen, announced APC’s Ishaku, saying, “I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Bwari chairmanship election held on Feb. 21, 2026. That Joshua Ishaku, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

A breakdown of the results showed:

•APC – 18,466

•ADC – 4,254

•ZLP – 3,515

In the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu of the APC was re-elected after polling 40,295 votes.

“That Maikalangu of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the AMAC Collation Officer, Andrew Abue, said.

A breakdown of the results showed:

•APC – 40,295

•ADC – 12,109

•SDP – 2,185

•NNPP – 1,694

•PDP – 3,398

In the Abaji Area Council, Umar Abdullahi Abubakar of the APC won the chairmanship election.

A breakdown of the results showed:

•APC – 15,536

•PDP – 4,547

•ADC – 37

Abubakar of the APC was declared the winner.