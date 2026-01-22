The organisers of the 98th Academy Awards unveiled the first round of nominations for the 2026 Oscars on Thursday, with actors Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announcing the nominees across all 24 categories. Leading the field are Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which earned 13 ...

The organisers of the 98th Academy Awards unveiled the first round of nominations for the 2026 Oscars on Thursday, with actors Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announcing the nominees across all 24 categories.

Leading the field are Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nominations, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which set a new Academy record with 16 nominations, the most ever for a single film. The previous record of 14 nominations, held jointly by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, has now been surpassed.

The 98th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien returning as host.

Below is the full list of categories and nominees:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Original Screenplay

Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

International Feature

The Secret Agent, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, France

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Editing

Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value

Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Cinematography

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Max Richter, Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Ludwig Goransson, Sinners

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Sound

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Original Song

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Golden

from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon, and Teddy Park

I Lied to You from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave

Live-Action Short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Documentary short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters