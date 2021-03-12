Nigeria’s most trending hashtag is now #FuelPriceHike after the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) published a template showing the new price of petrol in the country.

The post, which has now been pulled down showed that the premium motor spirit popularly known as Petrol will be sold at N212 per litre.

The announcement sparked controversies online with Nigerians reacting with different expressions.

Below are some of what Nigerians are saying on twitter…

This fuel increase is terrible see what happened guys #FuelPriceHike Dangote Ojota Buhari #Biafra Canada Saudi Arabia Jonathan Laycon Davido pic.twitter.com/cdY6VnRnsB
— Cimbolondmic2 (@cimbolondmic2) March 12, 2021

Coke is now #120. One cup of garri is now #50. egg is #60. Some places is #70
Bag of Water is #150,

Satchet of tomato paste is #150 Foreign bag of rice is now #31,000 Buhari just increased petrol price to 212 naira. Nigerians Welcome to the New Nigeria#FuelPriceHike — ijoba money💰 (@baddestcash_) March 12, 2021

This is the Buhari people voted for twice, Nigerians deserve what they are getting from this Colossal Failure#FuelPriceHikepic.twitter.com/kSqMK2oN3x — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) March 12, 2021

I have parked my car at home

All social engagements “canceled”

I have parked my car at home

All social engagements "canceled"

If you we must hangout, abeg track me for house or come pick me up.
Stepped out a moment ago and the queue at fuel stations got me really upset 😠 I hate it here #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/esxBwjSuWB — Demo (@demo_nation) March 12, 2021

Now our Oga at the top is reading new chapter on how to finish Nigeria kpatakpata……. #FuelPriceHike , #FuelAtN212 pic.twitter.com/0i7hN0lEYv — Joseph Aanuoluwapofunmi™ (@AlabaOlogun) March 12, 2021

Nigerians do too much to just survive. It’s how we are already making plans to adjust with the increment in fuel price. Our lives have turned into a cycle of Complaints and Adjustments. Meanwhile, these demons in government are playing it to their advantage. #FuelPriceHike — Anambra’s 1st SON (@frankvanalfred) March 12, 2021

Transport Fare will definitely go up, cost of living will also increase but

Salaries will remain the same,how do we even survive this?????

#FuelPriceHike Advertisement — Omolola (@omololade) March 12, 2021

About the #FuelPriceHike eh, seriously, I have my personal pain.. Not just the Hike, but not to long ago the Nigerian government lead by General Muhammadu Buhari said they won’t increase fuel Price & that people were panic buying & Also hoarding, but we are here now! #ProjectNow — I AM JOS, I AM BEROM, I AM THE ROCK IN PLATEAU (@GeorgeLambert_1) March 12, 2021