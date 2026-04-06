The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have seized several articulated vehicles conveying over 100 humans, animals, and goods along critical corridors during the Easter special patrol operation in Kaduna. In a Monday statement signed by Deputy Corps Commander Osondu Ohaeri, the Corps Public Education Officer, the arrests are in line…...

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have seized several articulated vehicles conveying over 100 humans, animals, and goods along critical corridors during the Easter special patrol operation in Kaduna.

In a Monday statement signed by Deputy Corps Commander Osondu Ohaeri, the Corps Public Education Officer, the arrests are in line with its mandate in the fight against life-threatening road violations.

Kaduna State Sector Command arrested the suspects and vehicles following firm directives from the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed.

The statement reads, “The operation, led by the Sector Commander, CC Tijani Iliyasu, resulted in the interception and apprehension of multiple articulated vehicles found conveying a hazardous combination of over 100 humans, animals, and goods along critical corridors during the ongoing Easter Special Patrol.

“The Corps Marshal, at whose instance the nationwide enforcement was activated, described mixed loading as a ticking time bomb on Nigerian highways, an egregious violation that converts vehicles into rolling death traps.”

The Corps Marshal stressed that in the event of a crash, occupants are exposed to grave danger, including being crushed by shifting cargo or injured by livestock, drastically reducing chances of survival.

The statement added, “Additionally, beyond the immediate threat to lives, the practice compromises vehicle stability, weakens braking control, and significantly heightens the risk of fatal road traffic crashes across the country.

“Expectedly, he maintained that the ongoing operation is a clear demonstration of the Corps’s zero-tolerance stance against all forms of traffic violations that endanger public safety.

“Operators and drivers nationwide have been strongly warned to desist from mixed loading and other dangerous practices or face stiff sanctions, including arrest and prosecution. The Corps Marshal further called on all road users to embrace responsible driving habits, especially during the Easter period marked by increased vehicular movement nationwide.”

FRSC reaffirms its commitment to the protection of lives and property nationwide through sustained nationwide enforcement, intelligence-driven patrols, and aggressive public enlightenment campaigns.

The Corps urge stakeholders and members of the public to support ongoing efforts by complying with traffic regulations, reminding ourselves that safety on the highways is a collective responsibility that must not be compromised.