The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified a statement made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which claimed the Federal Government has adopted Xpress Payments for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in its revenue collection system, describing it as incorrect and misleading. In a S...

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified a statement made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which claimed the Federal Government has adopted Xpress Payments for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in its revenue collection system, describing it as incorrect and misleading.

In a Sunday statement signed by Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi , the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, the agency stated that Atiku’s assertions are incorrect, misleading, and risk unnecessarily politicising a purely administrative and technical process.

The statement reads, “The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has noted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent comments regarding the appointment of Xpress Payments as one of the channels used in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) revenue collection system.

“His assertions are incorrect, misleading, and risk unnecessarily politicising a purely administrative and technical process.

For clarity, FIRS stated that it does not operate any exclusive or single-gateway revenue-collection arrangement, and no private entity has been granted a monopoly over government revenues.

The agency further highlighted the facts stating that it currently utilises a multi-channel, multi-Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) collection framework, which includes several long-established platforms.

These include:

* Quickteller

* Remita

* Etranzact

* Flutterwave

* XpressPay

The statement further clarified that, “These PSSPs are part of an expanded, transparent, and competitive ecosystem designed to make tax payment easier and more efficient for Nigerians across the country.

“Also, PSSPs are NOT collection agents and DO NOT earn a processing fee per payment, nor a percentage of revenues.

“Crucially, all revenues collected through these channels go directly into the Federation Account, without diversion, intermediaries, or private control. No PSSP has access to, or custody of, government funds.”

FIRS also outlined the key features of the TSA collection framework as:

Opening Up the Scheme to Multiple PSSPs

The system has been deliberately broadened to give taxpayers more options and eliminate thedominance of any single provider.

Improved Efficiency

A streamlined monitoring and reporting process ensures greater accountability and enhances national revenue performance.

Job Creation and Market Expansion

By enabling more PSSPs to participate, the system supports innovation, competition, and employment within the financial technology sector.

Transparent Onboarding Process

All PSSPs are admitted through a transparent, open, and verifiable procedure that ensures fairness and equal opportunity.

The statement added that the ongoing national tax reform, led by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic modernisation, stressing that it is grounded in transparency, efficiency, and broad stakeholder engagement. This reform cannot and should not be dragged into partisan controversy.

FIRS urged the former Vice President Atiku and other political actors to refrain from mischaracterising routine administrative processes for political gain. Nigeria’s tax system is too important to be subjected to misinformation or unnecessary alarm.

FIRS pleged it commitment to remain fully committed to professionalism, transparency, and the continued strengthening of national revenue systems for the benefit of all Nigerians.