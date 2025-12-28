The year 2025 for Nigeria was marked by significant economic reforms, security challenges, and high-profile political shake-ups, from the Niger tragic tanker explosion in January to the sudden exit of the nation’s top oil regulator in December. Together, these moments highlighted a growing gap...

The year 2025 for Nigeria was marked by significant economic reforms, security challenges, and high-profile political shake-ups, from the Niger tragic tanker explosion in January to the sudden exit of the nation’s top oil regulator in December.

Together, these moments highlighted a growing gap between official rhetoric and the everyday reality Nigerians experienced.

This report documents the most contentious official statements, policies, and actions that defined the public discourse in 2025:

January

Tanker explosion in Niger state

No fewer than 70 persons lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in January along Dikko-Maje Road in the Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State. Many others sustained various degrees of injury while trying to scoop fuel after a petrol tanker spilt its contents on the tarred road.

The state Federal Road Safety Commander, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna, the state capital.

He said a loaded petrol tanker fell at the scene of the incident, with people scooping the spilling fuel, unaware of the impending danger.

Obasa impeachment

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the month of February, impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa over multiple allegations of fraud, replacing him with Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, was also suspended indefinitely, while the Chief Whip, Mr Mojeed Fatai, was elected the new Deputy Speaker, as multiple sources confirmed that the lawmakers removed Obasa during a plenary session on Monday.

Speaking on the impeachment, a lawmaker, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1, stated, “It is only death that is constant, so change is inevitable. Members of the parliament today have decided to change the leadership of the House. The Constitution makes it clear that the House has the power to regulate its proceedings.

“The members of the House felt we had had enough of the leadership of Mudashiru Obasa. We unanimously agreed that Hon. Mojisola Meranda would become the new Speaker and Hon. Fatai Adebola would be the Deputy Speaker. It was a resolution concurred by all members of the parliament. As we speak, all principal positions and standing committees of the House have been dissolved.

February

National assembly passes N54.99tr 2025 record highest budget

The National Assembly has passed Nigeria’s 2025 national budget, amounting to N54.99 trillion, a budget which represents a 99.96% increase from the 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion, marking the largest annual jump in recent years.

President Bola Tinubu initially proposed a budget of N49.7 trillion but later requested an increase to N54.2 trillion before the National Assembly approved the final figure of N54.99 trillion.

The key breakdown of the 2025 budget is as follows: Total Expenditure: ₦54.99 trillion; Statutory Transfers: ₦3.65 trillion; Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure: ₦13.64 trillion; Capital Expenditure: ₦23.96 trillion; Debt Servicing: ₦14.32 trillion; Deficit-to-GDP Ratio: 1.52%.

Ribadu tackles Canada for denying CDS, others’ visas

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed strong disapproval over visa denial to Nigerian top military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stating that the embassy “can go to hell” for their actions.

Ribadu expressed his disapproval at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), held at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday,

The NSA’s comment came after the CDS disclosed that he and his team were invited to Canada for an event honouring war veterans, but half of the delegation, including himself, was denied visas.

General Musa described the incident as “disappointing” but emphasised that it serves as a reminder for Nigeria to “stand strong as a nation” and not be taken for granted.

He said, “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those who were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there. We were invited with our team. Half has gone, and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing.”

Ribadu commended Gen. Musa for speaking out about the incident.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu said.

March

Tinubu declares a state of emergency in Rivers

President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the “total paralysis of governance” due to a deadlock between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly, as well as the destruction of critical oil infrastructure.

Tinubu said, “In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State having failed to request me as President to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025 and I so do.”

April

Senator Natasha’s political struggles

The Nigerian Senate suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing unruly behaviour during a plenary session in April.

Senator Natasha was barred from attending House sessions for six months.

Following the alleged unruly behaviour during the plenary session over a seating arrangement, Senator Natasha accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim the Senate President denied.

On Wednesday, the Senate ethics committee rejected Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition about the alleged harassment, citing procedural rule violations.

Her subsequent suspension was justified over an earlier argument that erupted in the Senate about a change in her seating arrangement.

In a TV interview on February 28, Akpoti-Uduaghan – one of only four women in the 109-seat chamber – alleged that Akpabio made unwanted sexual advances towards her in 2023.

“This injustice will not be sustained,” she said on Thursday after she was prevented from speaking in the Senate and escorted out of the chamber by the sergeant-at-arms.

May

Niger state flooding, which happened in Morkwa

The devastating flood that swept through Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has claimed over 100 lives, with more than 100 persons still missing.

No fewer than 44 of the victims were interred on, following the burial of 31 others recovered earlier in the week. The incident occurred during a torrential rainfall that lasted several hours.

The surging floodwaters submerged homes and swept away everything in its path, as search and rescue operations continue with more people still at risk, distraught families have mounted an intense search for their missing loved ones.

June

Yelwata massacre

Many residents have been feared killed in coordinated attacks on Yelwata and Daudu communities in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Kula Tersoo, said reports from security operatives indicated that 45 people were killed in the attacks, which started on Friday night and continued to the early hours of Saturday.

He said, “Well, the report we have from the police is that 45 people lost their lives in the attack on Yelwata.”

But Matthew Mnyan, a community leader in Yelwata and former aide to ex-governor Samuel Ortom, stated that 200 residents lost their lives, including five security officers.

July

Buhari’s death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari is dead. His former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed the development on his official X handle.

According to him, Buhari died at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

Shehu’s statement read, “The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus.”

The 82-year-old politician served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

August

Dangote and phyna sister’s accident

Social media went agog, as ex-BBN winner Phyna announced that her sister Ruth Otabor was involved in a ghastly accident involving a Dangote cement truck in Edo State on her way back from class.

Following the incident, Phyna alleged a series of back-and-forths with representatives of the Dangote group, regarding the medical treatment of the victim.

Phyna reportedly demanded a billion naira in compensation to cater for medical costs and the welfare of the victim’s kids till adulthood.

Following the intense back and forth that lasted more than a week, Ruth Otabor diedby the family, she died at 6.30 am today while still in the hospital.

Phyna posted a letter from her solicitors via her Instagram page, which reads in part, ” With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister and mother on the 31st Day of August 2025 at about 6.30hours”

The family called on Nigerians to give them this moment to mourn the departed.

September

1. Tobi Amusan wins silver at the world championships

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan won the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, finishing the tightly contested race in 12.29 seconds on Monday.

The world record holder produced a strong race from start to finish, but fate had her in second place behind Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, who stormed to gold in a national record of 12.24s.

October

Passport fee hike to N100,000

The Nigeria Immigration Service announced an upward review of the cost of obtaining the Nigerian Standard Passport, effective September 1, 2025.

According to a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, on Thursday, the new fees will apply only to applications made within Nigeria.

“The review, which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now sets new fee thresholds for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000,” the statement read.

However, the statement clarified that application fees for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for the 32-page, five-year passport and $230 for the 64-page, 10-year passport.

The Federal Government defended the upward review of Nigerian passport fees to N100,000 and N200,000, saying it was necessary to sustain quality, curb corruption, and ensure the timely delivery of travel documents.

FG explained that the adjustment was aimed at maintaining the integrity of the document while making issuance processes more efficient.

November

Trump’s Christian genocide claim, ‘Country of particular concern’ declaration, and military action threat

U.S. President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC), a move the Nigerian Federal Government has rejected.

Officials dismissed the proclamation as inaccurate and misleading, arguing that the claims of widespread Christian persecution oversimplify Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria, stressing that thousands of Christians are being killed, blaming radical Islamists for what he described as “mass slaughter.”

Responding in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations do not represent the true situation in Nigeria.

According to ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigerians of all religious backgrounds have historically lived, worked, and worshipped together in peace.

He noted that while the Nigerian government welcomes international concern for human rights and religious freedom, the claims are “misleading and contrary to the government’s sustained efforts to promote peace and unity.”

Tinubu withdraws police officers guarding VIPs amid protest

In a campaign to address the emerging security challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering immediate massive recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force.

In a statement issued from the Statehouse, the president directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He also authorised the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as temporary training facilities for the recruits.

The Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police has instructed all officers assigned to VIP protection and beat duties across the country to return “back to base,” following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

On November 23, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs nationwide.

Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment sentence for terrorism

Justice James Omotosho sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

During the judgment, the prosecution demanded a death penalty for Kanu, citing the numerous killings and attacks linked to the IPOB leader.

However, delivering the judgement, Justice Omotosho noted that, “the convict has not acted well throughout the proceedings, stressing that he had caused unnecessary delay in the proceedings.

He further expressed that the court will not consider the contempt in court committed by the IPOB leader while delivering his verdict.

Omotosho said, “The court is only being merciful to Kanu because we are joined by our lord Jesus Christ to be merciful. Kanu has not shown any remorse; he is arrogant, cocky and unruly. I will temper justice with mercy.

Omotosho further quoted a bible verse saying, “Matthew Chapter 23 of the holy Bible, in which it preaches mercy.”

Mass schoolgirls’ abductions in Kebbi, Niger

Gunmen on November 17 stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, killing the vice principal, Hassan Makuku, and abducting at least 24 female students.

Four days later, on November 21, gunmen raided St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting 303 students and 12 teachers.

Initial estimates varied, but the Christian Association of Nigeria later confirmed the figures through a census of missing individuals.

Fifty students managed to escape and reunite with their families.

The abductions mark a surge in school-targeted violence in Nigeria and echo the 2014 Chibok kidnapping of 276 girls by Boko Haram.

In response, the Federal Government initiated rescue operations in various states.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State to coordinate security operations for the rescue of the abducted schoolgirls.

Governments in Niger, Katsina, Plateau, and Bauchi states have also ordered the closure of numerous schools to prevent further incidents.

December

Fall of the “Oil Regulators”

The year closed with a massive shake-up in the petroleum industry. On December 17, Farouk Ahmed (CEO of NMDPRA) and Gbenga Komolafe (NUPRC) both resigned amid heavy pressure and allegations of corruption involving “secondary school tuition fees” and oil cabal enablers. Their exit marked the beginning of a total overhaul of Nigeria’s midstream and downstream regulatory bodies.

Following the resignation of the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, and his counterpart at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, amid the deepening controversy triggered by allegations and a petition filed by the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

The Presidency announced the resignations of the two regulators, a development widely seen as fallout from the escalating dispute between the Dangote refinery and the NMDPRA over fuel importation, pricing, and regulatory oversight in the downstream sector.

The shakeup came days after Dangote publicly accused Ahmed of economic sabotage and petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to investigate what he described as questionable personal wealth, including allegations that the regulator paid about $5m for the secondary education of his four children in Switzerland.

Dangote had launched a direct attack on Ahmed, questioning the source of his wealth and how he could afford such an amount for his children’s education. The allegations escalated on Tuesday when Dangote formally wrote to the ICPC, demanding a full investigation into the NMDPRA boss.

In response to the petition and the controversy it generated, Ahmed was summoned to the Presidential Villa, and his resignation was subsequently announced. Komolafe, who was not directly involved in the immediate dispute, was also affected, with sources indicating that the Presidency opted for a simultaneous leadership change at both regulatory agencies.

The release of Nigerian pupils

One of the notable events that shaped the last month of the year 2025 is the successful rescue of all the abducted victims of the St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri, Niger State.

The remaining 130 abducted students and staff arrived at the Government House in Minna, where they were received by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.



The news of their release went viral, with lots of goodwill messages pouring in as the Federal Government described the moment as a “fitting end to the year.”

TVC News previously reported that the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Schools, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that the 130 rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, Niger State, on Monday.

The Bishop confirmed this latest update to TVC News, following reports that the remaining 130 students, out of more than 300 abducted in November, have finally regained their freedom.

The Bishop said that “Governor Umaru Bago called me a few minutes ago to confirm the release of the children and teachers.