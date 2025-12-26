In the span of just three months, the diplomatic ties between Abuja and Washington have swung from the tension of public condemnation to a strategic embrace of tactical cooperation, culminating in a coordinated, powerful airstrike on a terrorist enclave in Nigeria’s Northwest state. What began in ...

In the span of just three months, the diplomatic ties between Abuja and Washington have swung from the tension of public condemnation to a strategic embrace of tactical cooperation, culminating in a coordinated, powerful airstrike on a terrorist enclave in Nigeria’s Northwest state.

What began in October as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC) proclamation by the White House, to a move that saw Nigeria branded a ‘disgraced country’ by United States President Donald Trump, has rapidly evolved into a high-stakes military partnership.

This pivot became an eye-opener on Christmas Day 2025, as diplomatic engagement between the U.S. Department of War and Nigerian military authorities produced an intelligence-driven operation, leading to precision airstrikes on ISIS bases in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, confirmed late Thursday via his official Truth handle that the U.S. Department of War had carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, earlier in a Friday statement signed by spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigerian authorities are engaging in a “structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,” to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) also confirmed the ongoing intelligence coordination with the Nigerian authorities to carry out the precision airstrikes in Sokoto State.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed that the federal government provided the intelligence that led the United States’ airstrike on terrorist targets in the country and gave a formal approval for the operation to be carried out.

Country of Particular Concern

On October 31st, the United States President Donald Trump declared Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to allegations of a Christian genocide in the country.

Trump announced his decision in a Truth Social post, which was shared on the official X handle of the White House.

In the post, the US President wrote, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern.’

“But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me.”

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” his post added.

FG Rejects Christian Genocide Claim, CPC Proclamation

The Federal Government has rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to classify Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” dismissing his claims of widespread persecution of Christians as inaccurate and misleading.

The FG, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the allegations do not represent the true situation in Nigeria.

The dismissal came amid claims by the White House that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” blaming radical Islamists for what he described as “mass slaughter.”

According to the statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigerians of all religious backgrounds have historically lived, worked, and worshipped together in peace.

The Ministry noted that while the Nigerian government welcomes international concern for human rights and religious freedom, the claims are “misleading and contrary to the government’s sustained efforts to promote peace and unity.”

US Secretary of War Meets NSA Ribadu

On the 20th of November, the United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, while hosting the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, affirmed a commitment to partner with Nigeria in tackling the heightened insecurity plaguing the nation.

According to a statement released by the office of the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, Hegseth asserted while receiving a Nigerian delegation at the Pentagon led by National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs released an official readout following a high-level engagement between the United States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

During the engagement, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation to curb violence against Christians in Nigeria and intensifying joint efforts against jihadist terrorist organisations operating in West Africa.

Secretary Hegseth stressed the urgency for Nigeria to demonstrate strong, sustained actions to halt attacks on Christian communities.

He reaffirmed the Department of War’s commitment to partnering closely with Nigeria, through collaborative strategies and coordinated operations, to deter and degrade terrorist groups posing threats to regional stability and U.S. national security.”

The meeting reaffirmed the shared resolve of both nations to deepen security cooperation and advance peace and stability across West Africa.

FG, US Department of War Held Diplomatic Talk on Counter-Terrorism Measures

On the 24th of November, the Presidency announced that the Federal Government has strengthened its alliance with the United States of America Department of War to combat insurgency in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the FG delegations led by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War, to discuss the heightened insecurity issue plaguing Nigeria.

According to the statement, the discussions and engagements held last week will help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

The statement further revealed that the discussions and engagements between the high-level Nigerian delegation and US officials will help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

The delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

During the diplomatic engagements in Washington, DC, the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.

The delegation strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation, saying such would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.”

US Lawmaker Held Strategic Security Talk With NSA Ribadu

On 20th of November 20, Riley Moore, a United States lawmaker, met with a senior Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu to discuss the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria.

In a statement shared on his official X page after the engagement, Moore disclosed that the high-level meeting took place in Washington, D.C.

The US lawmaker described the discussion as “frank, honest, and productive,” focusing on what he described as “horrific violence and persecution Christians face, and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria.”

The Nigerian delegation included top officials such as “Her Excellency Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mr Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation; General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; and Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, among others,” the release noted.

He emphasised the urgent need for concrete action, warning that religious violence cannot continue unchecked.

Moore said, “I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

Moore also revealed that the U.S. is committed to helping Nigeria fight militant and insurgent groups plaguing the nation.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria,” he further noted.

“The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue,” he added.

US Lawmakers Visit Vulnerable Communities In Nigeria

On the 7th of December, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Nigeria’s “Country of Particular Concern” designation by Donald Trump, United States (US) House of Representatives member Riley Moore visited vulnerable communities in Nigeria, a visit he described as “very productive” in a post on his official X handle.

“I came to Nigeria in the name of the Lord and on behalf of the American people,” Moore wrote.

Announcing the end of his trip, he added, “Just ending a very productive visit to Nigeria and rounds of meetings. More details to come. Happy Sunday. God is Great!”

While Moore did not provide immediate details about the purpose of his visit or the Nigerian officials he met, he did announce plans to provide more insight into his trip later.

NSA Ribadu Hosts US Delegates In Abuja

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, hosted a US Congressional delegation as part of ongoing security consultations between both countries.

In a message shared on his official X handle, Ribadu expressed that the visit followed earlier diplomatic engagements held in Washington, DC, centred on mutual security interests.

“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” he said.

He added that the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, was also present at the meeting, a development he said “reflected the importance both nations attach to this engagement.”

According to Ribadu, discussions during the meeting focused on “counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability,” and ways to “strengthen the strategic security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.”

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.

US Delegates Expressed Satisfaction Over Engagement With FG

On the 8th of December, the United States (US) Congressman Riley Moore expressed satisfaction over Nigeria’s commitment to tackle the rising terrorism and ongoing killings during a meeting with National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

In a statement posted on X, Moore said the discussions focused on terrorism in the North-East and the killings in the Middle Belt, describing the issues as a specific concern for President Donald Trump and himself.

Moore also described his visit to Nigeria as “very productive” amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Nigeria’s “Country of Particular Concern” designation by Donald Trump.

Moore said the delegation and Nigerian officials examined concrete steps and actions that he believes could improve security if carried out fully.

Moore appreciated the National Security Advisor @NuhuRibadu for a productive and positive conversation with the US Congressional delegation to Nigeria.

He disclosed that concrete steps and actions were discussed at length, that if fully executed, will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians, as well as disrupt and destroy terrorist organisations in the northeast and stop the killing of Christians, particularly in the Middle Belt of the country.”

Moore hailed President Bola Tinubu’s response to the insurgency and commended him for the rescue of the 100 Nigerian school students.

Moore wrote, “I want to thank the Nigerian government and @officialABAT for rescuing the 100 innocent and precious Catholic school children. This is a positive demonstration of the government’s increasing response to the security situation and shows commitment to the emergency declaration laid out by President Tinubu.”

While acknowledging that more work is required despite the Nigerian Government’s openness and actions to combat insecurity, Moore expressed optimism, stating that things are moving in the right direction.

“The US’s sense of urgency on our concerns was positively received. I feel that a cooperative security framework is within sight. The now-established joint task force between Nigeria and the US is a great example.

“It is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues. Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.

“There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. I look forward to the next steps with the Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue,” Moore expressed

FG Approves US Airstrike On Terrorist Enclave In Sokoto

On Friday 26th of December, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement signed by spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigerian authorities are engaging in a “structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,” to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, had earlier confirmed via his official Truth handle that the U.S. Department of War had carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) also clarified that the ongoing intelligence coordination with the Nigerian authorities is to carry out the precision airstrikes in Sokoto State.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed that the federal government provided the intelligence that led the United States’ airstrike on terrorist targets in the country and gave a formal approval for the operation to be carried out.

Tuggar disclosed this on Friday while speaking on Channels Television, less than 10 hours after the US confirmed it had launched a precision strike at a terrorist enclave in the North Western Nigeria as part of counter-terrorism operations.

The Minister revealed that the operation formed part of the counter-terrorism cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

