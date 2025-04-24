South Korean prosecutors announced on Thursday that former President Moon Jae-in had been prosecuted on corruption accusations stemming from his son-in-law’s job at an airline.

According to a statement from the Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office, Moon was “indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won ($150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline.”

South Korea, which is holding elections on June 3 after Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted as president for briefly enforcing martial law, is already experiencing political turmoil, and this case just makes it worse.

Known for seeking interaction with North Korea, Moon was president from 2017 to 2022.

During his first term, he mediated negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the leader of Pyongyang.

According to prosecutors, Moon’s son-in-law was appointed managing director by low-cost airline Thai Eastar Jet, “despite lacking any relevant experience or qualifications in the airline industry.”

The son-in-law “frequently left his post for extended periods and did not perform his duties in a manner befitting the position,” they said.

The airline, which was effectively controlled by a former MP from Moon’s party, had given Moon’s son-in-law the job in a bid to win favors from the then president, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, any salary and other financial benefits paid by the airline to the son-in-law between 2018 and 2020 “were confirmed as not legitimate salary payments, but bribes intended for the president.”