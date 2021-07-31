A former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki spent today at the EFCC where he was asked to explain the source of his wealth.

Today’s interrogation focuses on property in Lagos, Dubai and London.

A source told TVC news this evening that the agency reopened its investigation referencing the Panama papers exposING where his name was linked to a number of transactions.

It is unclear if he will be detained or granted bail. TVC News also gathered from another source that the former Kwara state governor is still trying to perfect his bail conditions.

However, in his new case with the EFCC, it was further gathered that Mr Saraki is to answer questions over alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

The suspected proxies, who executed purported contracts for Kwara State under Mr Saraki, allegedly made returns, for many years, to the former governor, forming an organised a network of dirty money flow.

The funds involved were huge, running into hundreds of millions in naira and hundreds of thousands in foreign currencies at various times, sources said.