Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised youth inclusiveness and the need for transformational and selfless leadership to achieve development and stability.

He made this known in Abeokuta during the programme and lecture series of the Royal College of Defence Studies alumni association in Nigeria.

The former President, who delivered a lecture on “the Challenges of Youth in a Fractured World” was represented by the Deputy Director, Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute, Samuel Daramola.

He appealed to leaders to invest heavily in youth development and the future of the youth, noting that youthful period is usually characterised by vitality, idealism, hope, expectation, dreams, a bit of adventure