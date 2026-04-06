In a major political development, Major General Aminu Bande (Rtd) has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party citing instability within the party as the reason for his departure. In a resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of PDP, Nasarawa I, Birnin Kebbi, and dated April 5, 2026, Gen. Bande…...

In a major political development, Major General Aminu Bande (Rtd) has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party citing instability within the party as the reason for his departure.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of PDP, Nasarawa I, Birnin Kebbi, and dated April 5, 2026, Gen. Bande announced that his decision takes immediate effect.

“I write to formally tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, effective from today, Sunday, 5th April, 2026,” he stated. “This decision follows deep consideration, reflection, and consultations with my associates and other stakeholders.”

General Bande, who was the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election, contested against Governor Dr. Nasir Idris in a keenly contested poll that was initially declared inconclusive.

His resignation is widely seen as a significant setback for the PDP in Kebbi State, raising concerns about the party’s cohesion and future prospects.

Hinting at his next political move Bande added that Further decisions on his political engagements will be announced soon.

The development has sent ripples across the state’s political landscape, with growing speculation over Gen. Bande’s next line of action.