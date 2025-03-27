Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, the eldest daughter of former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has passed away at the age of 42.

She died in the early hours of Thursday in the United Kingdom. Until her death, she was the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The news was confirmed by Bolaji Tunji, former aide to the late Governor Ajimobi, who stated, “Yes, it has been confirmed.”

Bisola is survived by her husband, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, and their children. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.