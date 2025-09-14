Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46, the World Boxing Association and Hatton’s former manager, Frank Warren, revealed on social media on Sunday. “With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton,” the WBA wrote...

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46, the World Boxing Association and Hatton’s former manager, Frank Warren, revealed on social media on Sunday.

“With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton,” the WBA wrote. “A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

According to ESPN, Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, northwest England. Greater Manchester Police disclosed that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers found the body of an unidentified 46-year-old man at a home in Hyde, England, and that “there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Police have not released the man’s name but stated they are collaborating with his family to prepare a media statement.

Hatton was a world champion at both the light welterweight and welterweight divisions. He moved up from the amateur and domestic ranks to compete against elite boxers of his era, such as Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s grounded personality made him popular with fans globally. He was also candid about the mental health struggles he faced after retiring from boxing.

He successfully transitioned into coaching after overcoming a disagreement with his family and a court case with his former trainer, Billy Graham. His training career was highlighted in 2017 when he guided Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title.

Hatton announced in July that he would make a return to boxing in December in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

“Rest in peace to the legend Ricky Hatton, may he rest in peace,” boxing champion Tyson Fury wrote on Instagram, with photos of the pair together. “There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can’t believe this is so young.”