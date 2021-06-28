Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grant Alliance Abdullahi Shinkafi Dumps the party for the Ruling All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara state

Abdullahi Shinkafi who was the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 General election says his defection follows the decision of the state Governor Bello Matawalle to join the ruling party

He described Governor Bello Matawalle as a political savior of Zamfara State

The former APGA chieftain says, the transformation agenda of Governor Bello Matawalle calls for the support of all and sundry to join in the quest to transform Zamfara state

Abdullahi Shinkafi along side his teeming supporters announce their defection to the APC

He has been part of the Bello Matawalle’s administration since 2019.

He is currently the chairman of the Zamfara state anti illegal Mining Committee and vice chairman of the state committee in finding lasting solutions to the activities of armed bandits

His Defection is coming less than twenty four hours before the state Governor Bello Matawalle officially declare his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC.