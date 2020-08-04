Former Governors of Abia and Delta states, Orji Uzor Kalu and Emmanuel Uduaghan, have denied having any link with contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

In a statement, Mr Kalu, who is now the chief whip of the Senate, said he only facilitated road projects as his intervention efforts for some communities in Abia State after they requested him to do so.

Mr Uduaghan, on the other hand, described the claim as false, ridiculous and mischievous, saying he never approached the agency for any project.

Their reactions come after a letter sent to the house of representatives by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, allegedly linked them to contracts awarded by the NDDC in 2018.

Most of them were road projects valued at more than five hundred million naira.