A major explosion in a chemical facility in eastern China has killed at least five people and left several missing.

The which occurred on Tuesday sent spewed a towering plume of gray and orange smoke into the sky, damaged windows in nearby buildings prompting rescue operations.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the incident occurred just before noon local time in the Shandong Youdao Chemical workshop in Gaomi city, Shandong province.

According to a statement from local police, 19 more persons were slightly hurt.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed smoke engulfing buildings in an industrial park. Windows in some nearby low-rise buildings were damaged.

The ministry in a statement said local fire and rescue services dispatched 55 vehicles and 232 personnel to the scene, while the Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a working group and rescue reinforcements, the ministry said in a statement.

A staff member working at a hotel some 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) from the blast site said she heard the explosion around noon.

Another worker at a factory about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the blast site said she heard a boom and felt a shake and a “strong gust” of wind.

“A strong gust of airflow scared me so much that I didn’t dare leave my office,” said the worker, surnamed Meng. “The doors and windows in (my) factory were damaged… The airflow rushed in through the window, and if I had been a bit closer, it might have thrown me against the wall.”

Shandong Youdao Chemical is owned by Himile Group, which also owns listed Himile Mechanical, shares of which were down nearly 4% on Tuesday afternoon, according to Reuters.

Founded in August 2019, Shandong Youdao Chemical occupies more than 46 hectares of land in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park and employs more than 300 people, according to the company’s website.

It develops, produces and sells pesticides, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates.