Five persons have been arrested for dumping refuse in the canal along Igando-iba road Link Bridge were on Thursday arraigned and remanded in Kirikiri prison.

The accused persons who were arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi for dumping waste in a canal had their case adjourned till July 9.

They were identified as Quassim Jamiu 44 from Kwara state, Ayo Jamiu 18 from Kwara state, Alexander Innocent 40-Akwa Ibom, Oparinde Taiwo 55- Ogun State and Moses Adelowokan 76 years old- Osun State.

The men who were apprehended by a team from KAI and security men had conveyed the waste in a lorry and were in the process of dumping it into the canal when security men swooped on them.

These latest arrest is coming less than 48 hours after the State Government read the riot act to all those who engage in disobeying provisions of the State Environmental laws that if caught, they will face prosecution.

Speaking on the arrest, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab reiterated the resolve of the state government to come down hard on all those who engage in indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

He said the State Government will ensure diligent prosecution of all the arrested people to serve as a deterrence to all those similar intentions.

He reminded all those with similar intentions to be wary because they risk 3 months imprisonment and a fine of N250,000.

He said the state has provided PSP waste operators across all the wards in Lagos State to evacuate waste from all homes and neighbourhoods in the state for a fee.