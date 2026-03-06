Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged women to take greater responsibility in mentoring young girls, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, while also promoting modest dressing.

Speaking at an interfaith event in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu emphasised the importance of guiding young girls and instilling strong moral values in them.

She challenged women to mentor at least one girl from an indigent background by offering scholarships, encouragement and moral guidance where possible.

“I challenge you to have a mentee with you, not somebody you’ve been mentoring all the time, but just pour into the life of a young girl from an indigent background.

“You know, help them, even if it is to give a scholarship, encourage them, and teach them. Teach them good virtue,” she said.

The First Lady also called on women to educate young girls on appropriate dressing and good conduct.

“Teach them how to be good women, teach them how to dress well, because we see that our young people, you know, they’ve really taken it. I don’t read social media, so it doesn’t bother me,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu stressed that beauty should not be defined by revealing clothing, urging women to teach young girls the importance of modest dressing.

According to her, beauty comes from within and should be reflected in character and conduct.

She also urged men to exercise restraint, expressing hope that God would help them maintain discipline.

“Teach them how to cover up, and you know, being naked is not beauty. You know, we don’t know why they are doing that, but beauty comes from within, you know, and our men, God will also help them and open their eyes,” she said.