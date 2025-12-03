Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed national commitment to building a more inclusive and accessible society for persons with disabilities, as the world marks the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities....

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed national commitment to building a more inclusive and accessible society for persons with disabilities, as the world marks the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In a message released on Wednesday, the First Lady said this year’s theme — “Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress” — underscores the need for greater support, empowerment, and equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of physical or cognitive ability.

She noted that the commemoration serves as a reminder of the country’s collective responsibility to ensure that persons with disabilities can thrive, participate fully, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“A truly inclusive Nigeria must ensure that persons with disabilities are supported and empowered to be independent,” Senator Tinubu said, extending her best wishes to Nigerians as they observe the annual global event.